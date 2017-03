07Litra Re: Самолет авиакомпании «Эйр Астана» с 77 пассажирами на борту... #11





(Пользователи) Сообщений: 9111

Регистрация: 16.04.14 (Пользователи) Отправлено: - 20:58 хотя нет... не то... сигнал спасения жеж был даже не "сос",а "мэйдэй"... значит и песня должна быть:



One of our planes was missing

Two hours overdue,

One of our planes was missing

With all it's gallant crew,

The radio sets were humming,

They waited for a word,

Then a voice broke through the humming

And this is what they heard:



«Comin' in on a wing and a prayer,

Comin' in on a wing and a prayer,

Though there's one motor gone

We can still carry on,

Comin' in on a wing and a prayer.



What a show! What a fight!

Yes, we really hit our target for tonight!



How we sing as we limp through the air,

Look below, there's our field over there,

With our full crew aboard

And our trust in the Lord

We're comin' in on a wing and a prayer».